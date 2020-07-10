Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman welcome their first child together.
Suleiman shared the big news via his Instagram page.
“And then we were three…thank you, Father. Your word has indeed become flesh #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #sonOfAisha,” he wrote.
Ejiofor and Suleiman tied the knot back in 2018 in a well-attended ceremony.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.