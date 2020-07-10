





Suleiman shared the big news via his Instagram page.“And then we were three…thank you, Father. Your word has indeed become flesh #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #sonOfAisha,” he wrote.Ejiofor and Suleiman tied the knot back in 2018 in a well-attended ceremony.