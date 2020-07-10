 Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman welcome their first child | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman welcome their first child

Friday, July 10, 2020 0
A+ A-

Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman welcome their first child together.

Suleiman shared the big news via his Instagram page.

“And then we were three…thank you, Father. Your word has indeed become flesh #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman #ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved #sonOfAisha,” he wrote.


Ejiofor and Suleiman tied the knot back in 2018 in a well-attended ceremony.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top