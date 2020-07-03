





The Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.Donjur’s status came barely two days after the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Abe Aku, tested positive for the virus.Manjang said the Chief of Staff was confirmed positive after the test that was conducted for members of the State EXCO on the 1st of July 2020 following the directive by Lalong.He said, “The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.Accordingly, health officials have commenced treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in the state capital, Jos, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.