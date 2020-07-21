





The enforcement exercise was carried out in the late hours of Saturday along the Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos. LASEPA also sealed two other entertainment outlets — Page One in Ajah and Bien Mange in Abraham Adesanya estate.Farms City, which is situated along Admiralty Way, Lekki, and Quilox Pool and Bar, which is located in the Ajah area, were alleged to have broken different sections of the state’s environmental law.While Page One was sealed for operating a beer parlor that encouraged large gathering, Bien Mange allegedly converted a residential building for commercial purposes.Speaking in event of the law enforcement exercise, Dolapo Fasawe, LASEPA general manager, said the action was in line with the state’s Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.“The agency acted on a tip from a whistleblower alleging traffic congestion, disobedience of the environmental laws as well as non-compliance with safety protocols,” she said.“Upon arrival, the team noticed several infractions and identified the same to the management, which led to clearing out the fun seekers and shutting down the facility pending full investigations.”Fasawe added that the sealed facilities disregarded directives on the use of the face mask, social gathering, and 10 pm curfew.“All offenders, including facilities, event planners, organizers, and promoters would face stern repercussions as consequences for their nonchalant engagement,” she said.“Apart from the environmental contravention observed in some of the facilities visited, we saw clearly that there were so many other pressing issues that needed to be handled“All other relevant MDAs… are in sync in ensuring that the position of the government in flattening the curve is sustained in order to reduce the number of positive cases to the pandemic soon.”