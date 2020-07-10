





It was gathered that the lawmaker died around 4 am on Friday.He died at the age of 60.It was learnt that Buraimoh, who was the Assembly’s spokesperson, had been absent from the Assembly’s Complex for two weeks.Close sources to the lawmaker said he died of an undisclosed illness.The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 1 in the Lagos Assembly, Sanni Okanlawon, confirmed Buraimoh’s death.When contacted, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State, Tunde Balogun, said, “I heard about his death.”He, however, could not give details about the lawmaker’s death.The Chief Press Secretary to the Kosofe Local Government Chairman, Taiwo Fadipe, said Buraimoh died after a brief illness.Fadipe said, “He died at a hospital around Ikorodu road. He died overnight.”The late lawmaker was the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government between 1999 and 2002. He was also the Bamofin of Ketuland.Born September 30, 1960, Buraimoh attended Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye where he studied law and graduated in 1988.He was reelected for a second term as a lawmaker on Saturday, March 9.