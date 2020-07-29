



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the Lagos explosion was caused by a panel beater’s gas cylinder.





On Tuesday, a gas explosion rocked Ajao Estate area of the state, leaving several people injured and properties destroyed.





In a statement on Wednesday, Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA south-west coordinator, said the explosion also left three persons dead.





He said the incident occurred about 18.58pm at a panel beater’s workshop near a roll of 12 shops at Palmgroove Estate, Ajao.





“The explosion occurred while the technician was trying to up his Oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder,” he said.





“The incident led to the death of three persons. Two persons were rescued. One of them was immediately resuscitated while the other is in hospital with severe burns.”





Olufemi Osanyintolu, chief executive officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said two bodies were retrieved from the debris.





“The agency received distress calls and upon arrival of its officials at the incident scene, investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business,” he said.





“The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery and retrieval ongoing.”









