13 females, 37males including 26 foreign nationals undergoing treatment for coronavirus at isolation centres in Lagos State have been discharged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement on Friday night.

Sanwo-Olu said,” Today, 50 #COVID19Lagos patients; 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”


The governor also reminds Lagosians that it is now a criminal offence to go out without using a facemask.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”


Latest Nigerian News
