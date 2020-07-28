





The petition was also lodged with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawal; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha.When contacted, the Kano State Commissioner for Information and former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Garba Mohammed, said he would get the details of the petition before responding.But several calls and SMS sent to him were not replied as of the time of filing this report.The organisation under the aegis of Kwankwasiyya Movement said such a loan would plunge the state into further indebtedness and mortgage the future of the present and incoming generations, whose lives were already threatened by immense poverty.The Spokesperson for KM and Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam, at a press briefing in Abuja, alleged that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was embarking on what he described as a “reckless borrowing spree from both local and international financiers.”He said, “The Chinese Development Bank has been contacted via a petition in respect of the illegality and crass procedural violations by the state government; both the executive and the legislature. The attention of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has been drawn to the risks of the proposed transaction with Ganduje.But the Kano State Government on Monday in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said that no amount of criticism would deter the government from carrying out laudable projects aimed at transforming Kano into a Mega City.Garba said since the foreign loan has already been approved by the China Export-Import Bank, “government would go ahead with the projects as the state lawmakers have recommended the contractor Messrs CR18G-CRCEGJV to commence with lot I which starts from Dawanau Graiins Market-Bata, being Phase I of the project and to be completed within 20 months.”