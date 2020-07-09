The Kogi government has approved a bill seeking to establish a new university in the state.





Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner for information and communication, broke the news while addressing journalists after the weekly state’s executive committee meeting, on Thursday.





He said the approved institution called Confluence University of Science and Technology will be established in Osara, Adavi local government area of the state.





The commissioner said the approval of the tertiary institution is aimed at training manpower in science related courses to feed the available industries in the state.

He said the focus on science and technology based courses will take Kogi to the next level of industrial development.





“In view of the location of the state and in view of the abundant mineral resource across the state, it is pertinent for Kogi State to have a university that will train and feed the industries in the state especially the giant Ajaokuta steel industry that is about to be resuscitated after many decades of abandonment” he said.





Fanwo added that the bill for the establishment of the university will be transmitted to the state house of assembly by the attorney general and commissioner for justice.





He urged residents of the state to give more support to the incumbent administration of Yahaya Bello, the governor.









