Kanye West, an American rapper-turn-politician, has grabbed just two percent of votes when included in one of the first national polls to be taken since he announced his presidential bid.





In April, the showbusiness mogul had endorsed Donald Trump for re-election, crediting the president for a real estate boom in comparison with Barrack Obama.





On July 5, the ‘Jesus is King’ crooner, however, left many startled when he announced that he will be running for the oval office in November — not in 2024 as earlier stated but in 2020 — a decision that was backed by Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla.





Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a British consulting firm that does polling and market research, released results from a poll it did last week, with Kanye included as one of the candidates.

The rapper clocked in at two percent out of the 2,000 people polled, alongside other third-party candidates from the Libertarian and Green Parties, who similarly hit a low of two and one percent respectively.





According to the R&WS, the sitting president got hit, going from 40 to 39 percent when Kanye was factored into the race. But Biden stayed firmly in the lead in either scenario, sitting at 48 percent.











Speaking recently with Forbes in a soliloquy spanning several topics, the rapper revealed he was taking off his MAGA (Trump’s slogan) hat, blaming Trump’s response to the pandemic.