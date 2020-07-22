broken her silence over the Twitterrantings of her husband Kanye West and appealed for compassion and understanding. Kim Kardashian hasand appealed for compassion and understanding.





She blamed West’s behaviour on his bipolar disorder.





Kanye West has spoken disjointedly on a lot of things, including saying he wanted to abort the pregnancy of the couple’s child.





He had said he wanted to divorce Kim and has called the mom Kris Jenner, Kris Jong Un.

He said Michael Jackson was assassinated in 2009 and that iconic Harriet Tubman did not actually free slaves.





In between, he announced that his new album, Donda will be dropping on Friday.





Kim on Wednesday offered a long explanation for what has been happening, as West holed himself in a bunker in Wyoming.





The reality star, 39, called Kanye a “brilliant but complicated person” but said she feels “powerless” to help him, in a lengthy post on Insta story.





She wrote: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.





“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy.





“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.





“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”





“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.





“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.





“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experiences the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”





On Kanye’s presidential campaign, Kim said his ambitions are part of his “genius”.





“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.





“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true.”





“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with in times when they need it the most.





“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.





“Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.





“With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”





