





He said he was saddened over the incessant killings in the Southern Kaduna, adding that this was the worst form of leadership the country had ever experienced.The cleric disclosed this in a tweet via his official Twitter page on Monday night.Apostle Suleman wrote: “The killings in Southern Kaduna breaks one’s heart…human lives?…watched a video and left in tears..we are saddened that this is the worst of the worst form of leadership we have ever experienced..You all will reap what you sow..mark our words..(Galatians 6.7).”Recall that Southern and MiddleBelt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) had recently criticized the attitude of the President Buhari’s administration on the killings in Southern Kaduna.The forum in a statement jointly signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), condemned a statement by the Senior Advisee to the President, Garba Shehu who claimed the killings were politically motivated.The group in the statement called on the government to desist from making claims that will further flame the crisis.Also, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, had expressed its dismay with the indifference shown by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’iad Abubakar Muhammadu, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the most senior Catholic clergy in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for not speaking out in condemnation of the Federal and the Kaduna State governments.Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the curfew imposed on parts of Southern Kaduna by the state government following recent violence in the area.