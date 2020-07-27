





The group in a press statement made available to journalists said the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected Herdsmen without any meaningful intervention from the Federal and State governments is shocking and despicable.“We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the Government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir Elrufai to wake up to their civic responsibility in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.“Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and federal governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir El-rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari as they have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to the people that they were elected to protect.The group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju expressed his deepest condolences to families of the victims and prayed God to grant the souls of all those that have been killed, eternal repose.Recall that Southern and MiddleBelt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) had recently criticized the attitude of the President Buhari’s administration on the killings in Southern Kaduna.The forum in a statement jointly signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), condemned a statement by the Senior Advisee to the President, Garba Shehu who claimed the killings were politically motivated.The group in the statement called on the government to desist from making claims that will further flame the crisis.Also, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, had expressed its dismay with the indifference shown by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’iad Abubakar Muhammadu, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the most senior Catholic clergy in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for not speaking out in condemnation of the Federal and Kaduna State governments for permitting the ongoing genocide in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna State by armed Fulani herdsmen and armed mercenaries.