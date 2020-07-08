Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, has broken his record to become the wealthiest person alive, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.





Bezos now has a fortune of US$171.6 billion, surpassing his previous high of $167.7 billion.





His previous record was set in 2018, before his divorce from wife Mackenzie Bezos.





The 56-year-old American internet entrepreneur has gained approximately $56.7 billion this year alone.





Much of Bezo’s wealth comes from Amazon, with the CEO owning roughly 57 million shares of the company.





Despite the global outbreak of COVID-19, Amazon has gained even more business in recent months, as a result of worldwide lockdowns and the growing demand for online shopping.









Following Bezos on Bloomberg’s ranking are Bill Gates (with a net worth of $115 billion), Bernard Arnault ($93 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($91.2 billion).









