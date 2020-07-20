The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed that all applications for all tertiary institutions must be conducted on its Central Admission Processing System.





The board gave the directive in the 2020 admission guidelines released in Abuja by the board Spokesperson, Dr Benjamin Fabian.





Dr Fabian, in the guidelines, said all candidates should apply for the programmes through its office.





He also warned against duplication of forms.





“Universities should resist selling forms for admissions into some listed programmes.





“All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB,” Fabian added.





Fabian also directed UTME candidates seeking to change their institution as first choice to do so on its website rather than purchasing another application form or apply.





”This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” he said.





