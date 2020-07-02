Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood is convinced Jack Grealish is on his way to Manchester United.
United head the race for Grealish who is expected to depart his boyhood club regardless of whether they retain their Premier League status.
Sherwood believes a deal has already been struck with United for the 24-year-old to move at the end of the season.
“I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” he told Premier League Productions. “He’s a player that they [Manchester United] need. I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish.
“I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.”
