A Nigerian photographer identified as Ayo has committed suicide after detailing how he couldn’t seek help due to the stigma often associated with mental health challenges.





In a barrage of tweets made via his handle, which he said were scheduled, the visual artiste said that he had battled depression since when he was 16.





Saying he would be long gone by the time his suicide note would be read, Ayo described the feeling of taking his own life as swift and virtually painless.





“By the time a majority of y’all read this, I’ll be dead. I took my life at a gun range. It was swift and virtually painless; aimed right for my medulla,” he wrote.





“I’m sorry to those who have loved me while I lived, and I wish I had reciprocated your efforts equally. No, it wasn’t anything spiritual/magical/mystical.





“Please don’t try to make it out to be that annoying speculation literally part of what kept me from seeking help from my family. Everything always boiled down to prayer and spirits. No real help.





“I’ve been depressed since 16 yrs old. It just never let go. Seeing the way they reacted to the mental health issues of others discouraged me from speaking to them regarding what I was going through.

“Please don’t make any funky Photoshop wing edits of me. I’ll personally come back to life and slap you. These are scheduled tweets btw, I’m not tweeting from the afterlife.”





Despite efforts being made to help people with mental health challenges, victims still find it hard to share experiences for fear of stigmatisation.









