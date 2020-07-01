





Rather than showing remorse for his action, the suspect, Adeniyi Ajayi, 27, an ex-convict, begged the Police to kill him, instead of sending him back to prison.Ajayi, who runs a one-man squad, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Lagos State Police Command, in a hotel at Ijora 7-up area of the state.His modus operandi was to break into victims’ homes, ordering them to cooperate with him or risk being killed by other members of his gang whom he claimed had surrounded the building.He confessed to having operated at Sabo, Ijora Badia and Lagos Island areas.When news of his arrest filtered round eight victims, some of whom were civil servants and lawyers, stormed SARS office to affirm that he raped them during operation.Among them were also two female staff of a company in Sabo, who disclosed that he raped them right before their male colleagues, in broad daylight on June 16, 2020. Thereafter, they said he carted away with their phones, two laptops and Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards.It was gathered that he was traced to the hotel through one of the stolen phones.During interrogation, he admitted culpability.In an interview with him, he said: ” I have been operating alone since January 2019, with just torchlight. During the operation, I would be giving orders to my imaginary gang members, on where to position themselves, just to give the impression that I was not alone.“I raped women whose husbands refused to give me money, just to punish them. I also raped housemaids. I used the money realized to lodge in hotels.”The only solution to this act is for the Police to waste my life because if they take me to prison, I will come back hardened and I don’t want to keep disturbing Nigerians.“The first time I was arrested and sent to prison for stealing someone’s property, inmates made jest of me for coming to prison over a minor case. They said I should join their gangs when I leave there. That Is why I said the Police should waste my life because I know I won’t return from prison as a transformed person.When asked what he meant by wasting his life, he replied, ” they should just kill me to end it all. Besides, I have nobody who cares about my well being”.Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu who paraded the suspects alongside over 100 others, said the suspect would be charged to court.