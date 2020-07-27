





PDP said Buhari should visit Katsina, Kaduna, Borno and States affected by Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, and herdsmen.The opposition party made the call while faulting Buhari’s one day trip to Mali.Buhari had traveled to Mali on a peace-making mission with his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.However, PDP said Buhari’s trip to Mali when Nigeria was facing issues of insecurity was indication that the president was not ready to face the challenges confronting the country.In a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle, PDP urged the President to address the issue of insecurity in the country.PDP wrote: “@OfficialPDPNig says President @MBuhari’s choice of a photo-op trip to troubled Mali while failing to find solution to the myriads of political, economic and security crisis ravaging our nation has once again called to question his determination to face the challenges of our country under his incompetent watch.“The @OfficialPDPNig asserts that since President @MBuhari has shown that he can leave the comfort and safety of the Presidential Villa, he should respond to the distress calls by Nigerians and immediately visit Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Adamawa, Sokoto, Yobe and other states of our nation being daily pillaged by bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and marauders.”