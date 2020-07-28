





Shehu said the President made the remark at a virtual meeting he had with state governors elected on the platform of the party and members the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.The presidential aide disclosed this in a statement titled, “President Buhari interacts with APC governors, commends party caretakers”.Recall that Adams Oshiomhole was recently suspended as the party’s national chairman.In June, the party’s National Executive Committee met and dissolved the National Working Committee.It then appointed the Yobe State governor and others as the chairman and members of the caretaker committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee.Shehu said at the Tuesday’s virtual interaction with the governors of the APC-controlled states with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, the President said he was pleased with the work that the caretaker committee has been doing.He quoted the President as saying, “I am pleased with the chairman and the work of the committee.“He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party.“I am happy with his personal efforts.”He also quoted Buhari as appreciating the efforts of the APC governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States.“I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as governors and had identified the right priorities,” Shehu said the President told the gathering.Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, he said the governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, thanked Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.The statement added, “The APC governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.‘We are proud of your leadership and achievements,’ the Governors told President Buhari.”