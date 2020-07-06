A video of Faith, a 21-year-old lady, claiming to be the ‘side daughter’ of Olusegun Obasanjo, former president, has gone viral.





In the undated video, the lady claimed she had spent all her life in Madrid, Spain, but decided to return to Nigeria on the occasion of her birthday.





Faith, while faulting the expression ‘side chicks’ — used to refer to ladies having an affair with married men — said she is the product of the ex-president’s affair with her mother.







“Hi everyone, my name is Faith Olusegun Obasanjo. I have been in Madrid, Spain, all my life, so I decided to come back to Nigeria last year on my birthday. I love my country Nigeria. First, I am the daughter of Olusegun Obasanjo. I know a lot of people will be confused right now. But don’t kill me, let me explain,” she said in the video.

“You only hear of side chicks these days and you forget that ‘side chicks’ produce side children — side daughters and side sons. So, I am Obasanjo’s side daughter, a dual indigene of Abeokuta and Benue state. Don’t ever call anybody a bastard.





“Not at all, because we are all produced by a man. I am a product of the job my father did in Benue state, like the end result of it. I have been silent all these years, but I am 21 years old now.”





The lady appreciated the former president for giving her money to start up a business, revealing she has made huge fortunes from it.





Faith claimed that she founded Big Mam Naija (BMN) reality TV show and bought a hotel, Green East Global Resort and Hotel, with the money.





“My dad and I have our issues, you know father and daughter issues. But I want him to know one thing. The money he gave to me is fruitful, of course, it is. I really made use of it. I am now the CEO of Big Mam Naija (BMN) Reality TV. I also have my company, Green East Global Resort and Hotel which I bought for $1 million. Don’t forget, never call anyone a bastard,” she explained.





It remains unclear if the video, which has been viewed over 14,000 times on Twitter, is a publicity stunt.









