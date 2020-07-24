





Ajayi lost to a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, in primary of the party held on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director-General of the Agboola Ajayi Campaign Organisation.The statement titled ‘ Press Statement’, read, “He (Ajayi) proved that he is a grassroots politician by polling 657 votes, coming second in a contest amongst seven other aspirants, barely thirty days after rejoining the PDP.“This is why commendations kept pouring in from the state and even from outside the state. It was a great performance, a great day for him and democracy.“We are equally using this medium to state unequivocally that, PDP remains our party and we, therefore, want all our supporters to remain loyal to the party as we work towards the way forward.”Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Ajayi Boroffice has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory at the party’s primary.Boroffice in a statement issued by his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, said it was time for all APC members to come together and work for the victory of the party.He said, “Though, I understand some stakeholders are enraged because the party appeared to have made reconciliation somewhat cumbersome with some of its past actions and inactions.“Nevertheless, I implore aggrieved stakeholders to open their doors for genuine reconciliation, profound peace, and party cohesion.“I call on leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State to embrace our party’s governorship candidate. This is the time to come together, work together and win together.”