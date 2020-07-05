









Frantic phone calls started being made and received all over the world and many waited with bated breaths to hear from the musician’s family.Many heaved sighs of relief as Obey appeared in a video made by his son, Folarin, to assure his teeming fans that he was still very much around. He said, “I give thanks to God Almighty. I am hale and hearty. There is nothing wrong with me. God has taken the glory.”In an interview, Obey’s son, Tolu, who is also a singer, noted that his father still travelled from Abeokuta shortly before the rumour started spreading. He said, “Nothing is wrong with my father. He is hale and hearty. He left Abeokuta for Lagos on Friday (July 3, 2020). Rumours about his death are wicked and unfounded. My father is enjoying himself in Christ. Those spreading the said news are probably looking for ways to attract people to their websites. We have nothing against them than to pray for them. But as for my father, he is doing well. He is not even sick.”Nicknamed ‘Chief Commander’, Obey has had a beautiful career spanning five decades. His songs which laced with life lessons and anecdotes are enjoyed by different generations of people, especially Yoruba.His rich repertoire includes songs such as Inter-Reformers A Tunde, Eko Ile, Around the World, Iwa Ika Ko Pe, Joy of Salvation, What God Has Joined Together, Aimasiko, Ase Oluwa, Good News, I Am a Winner, Count Your Blessing and Igba Owuro Lawa.