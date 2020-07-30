Tchidi Chikere, a Nollywood film director, has adopted one Maureen, a woman who he said was his childhood nanny, as a mother after a recent reunion.





The film star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share pictures of himself alongside her, stating that he would now make sure the old woman doesn’t lack material needs.





“This woman here “carried” me when I was a baby. She was my Nanny. So we met!!! And she told me stories of how I would pee n poo on her as a baby,” the showbiz entrepreneur wrote in his post.





“It was so emotional for me, felt like my late mum came back alive. When we parted I knew I’d adopted a new mum. I’ve seen what many nannies do to kids these days. I didn’t go through any of that meanness in your hands.

“Just have to say, GOD BLESS YOU, AUNTY MAUREEN. Will make sure you don’t lack.”

Chikere, whose biological mother is now late, hails from Mbaise in Imo state as the last child of his parents.





The 44-year-old actor has three sons with Sophia Tchidi Chikere, his first marriage, which ended in 2012. He is currently married to Nuella Njubigbo.





