





Iheanacho got the Foxes get back into the game in the 51st minute after the ball broke to the 24 year-old in the box, Everton’s Mason Holgate tried to hook clear but it hit Iheanacho and rebounded into the net. The Super Eagles striker was on for just six minutes after replacing Harvey Barnes to score his third league goal of the season.Iheanacho’s fellow Nigerian International teammate Ndidi Wilfred was on for the entire match, getting a yellow card in the 54th after a late tackle on Richarlison while Everton’s Alex Iwobi started the game before being replaced by Yerry Mina in the 68th minute.Other matches played on Wednesday night saw Arsenal beat bottom side Norwich City 4-0 while Newcastle secured a 4-1 away win at free-falling Bournemouth.