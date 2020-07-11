Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





A police source disclosed this to TheCable on Friday, saying the officers guarding the official and personal houses of Magu have been withdrawn.





In a signal to the assistant inspector general (AIG), police mobile force (PMF), PMF squadrons one to 79, force secretary, Adamu directed the redeployment of the mobile policemen at the EFCC.





While ordering those withdrawn to report at the force headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning, the IGP said only the staff of EFCC should be allowed access into the commission’s premises.





The development comes hours after Magu, who is being probed by a presidential panel, asked the IGP for bail.





Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by the panel headed by Ayo Salami, a retired president of the appeal court.





He was later moved to area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID) of the police in Abuja where he has been spending the night since Monday.





Magu’s travails followed a memo by Abubakar Malami accusing him of grave malfeasance.





He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and sold seized assets to associates.





He was also alleged to have refused to subject himself to the supervision of the office of the attorney-general.





