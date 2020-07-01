





The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the policemen who allegedly arrested Seyitan Babatayo, the lady that accused Musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D’Banj of rape.The IG gave the order in a letter dated June 25, 2020 with reference number CZ:7050/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol. 132/978 signed on his behalf by his Principal Staff Officer, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.The letter is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against Inspector Abraham, Supol Ugowe and the Entire Police Officers Team at Ikeja, Lagos Division of the Inspector General of Police.’The letter, which was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, read in part, “I forward forthwith copy of a letter dated June 18, 2020 with its attachment received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above subject.“I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you deal.”The letter of the IG was sequel to a petition written by Seyitan’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye and Partners, last week.In the petition, it was alleged that policemen attached to the Intelligence Response Team arrested Seyitan on the directive of D’Banj and detained her for over 24 hours.The petition read in part, “According to our client, she was told to write a statement denying ever meeting with Mr. Oyebanjo (D’Banj) and to also state that she lied against the person of Mr Oyebanjo. In actual fact, our client was about to write the statement which she believed would be a basis for her release when the counsel came in and stopped her from writing such a statement.”After hours of pleading, the lawyer was said to have left the police station to return the next day.The lawyer, Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, alleged that D’Banj’s Manager, Damien Okoroafor, was physically present at the police office the next day.He said by Okoroafor’s instigation, the police refused to release Seyitan and threatened to approach a magistrate court to obtain a remand order to detain Seyitan for two weeks.The petition read, “The process for the bail had started when one Damien Okoroafor who we latterly knew to be the manager of Mr Oyebanjo came in and started ordering the officers of the Ikeja IGP IRT around and this made the officers to retrace their steps and inform our client that they will not release her on bail.”He said Seyitan was forced to delete all social media posts she had made about D’Banj and also make a public statement absolving D’Banj of rape which she did to gain her freedom.Seyitan had accused D’Banj of raping her in Glee Hotel, Lagos in December 2018.The kokomaster, however, denied the allegation and demanded an apology and N100m from his accuser.