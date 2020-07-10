 Ibrahim Magu’s looting allegation shows Nigeria is zoo – Nnamdi Kanu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ibrahim Magu’s looting allegation shows Nigeria is zoo – Nnamdi Kanu

Friday, July 10, 2020 0
A+ A-

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Buhari on Friday approved the suspension to allow unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act & other relevant laws.

He also directed the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge of the Commission.

Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu on his Twitter page said it was ironic that Magu who was appointed to prosecute looters was shamelessly looting.

He wrote, “The man appointed to prosecute government looters in Nigeria is shamelessly looting all he could, ironic isn’t?

“Are you beginning to understand why we call Nigeria a zoo?”




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top