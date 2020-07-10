Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





Buhari on Friday approved the suspension to allow unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act & other relevant laws.





He also directed the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge of the Commission.





Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu on his Twitter page said it was ironic that Magu who was appointed to prosecute looters was shamelessly looting.

He wrote, “The man appointed to prosecute government looters in Nigeria is shamelessly looting all he could, ironic isn’t?





“Are you beginning to understand why we call Nigeria a zoo?”





