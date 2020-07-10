Counsel to the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, Tosin Ojaomo has insisted that his client was still in charge of the Commission.





Ojaomo explained that there is no official communication that Magu has been suspended.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ojaomo assured Nigerians that the truth regarding Magu’s current travail would soon be revealed.





He said: “The truth will soon be out. I was there today, but I couldn’t see him. They said I should come early in the morning so I will be there to apply for his bail.





“The news that someone has been appointed to replace him or that he is under suspension is not true. There is no letter of suspension. You will be shocked how this will end.”





Magu is currently being investigated for corruption and misconduct by a Presidency-backed panel.





The probe followed an indictment by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





Malami among other things accused Magu of relooting recovered loot and insubordination.





The ongoing investigation had led to his suspension and EFCC immediately picked Mohammed Umar to replace him pending the conclusion of the probe.





