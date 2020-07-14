Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that nobody is more corrupt than Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Kanu alleged that Magu helped Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari hide money he looted.





Speaking on Radio Biafra, the IPOB leader said: “Abba Kyari died on the 2nd day of April, we announced it, they were busy running around to get a mask for Abba Kyari instead of telling the people the truth.





“Abba Kyari embezzled #13.5 billion naira meant for Aso Rock Clinic. Himself and his family took over NNPC as their family business.

“There is nobody more corrupt than Magu the EFCC Chairman. He keeps money for Abba Kyari”.





A presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami is currently investigating the activities of Magu as Czar of EFCC.





The ongoing probe followed allegations of insubordination and corruption levelled against Magu by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





In view of the ongoing probe, Magu was suspended by the presidency and Mohammed Umar was picked to head the commission, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.













