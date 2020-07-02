



Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter Okoye, a Nigerian musician, has given more insight into her family’s COVID-19 battle, saying she doesn’t wish it for her worst enemy.





Peter, who is better known as Mr. P, had narrated how the whole family — excluding Cameron (the couple’s first child) –recovered from the deadly virus after they suffered the respiratory disease for three weeks.





On Wednesday, Lola took to her Instagram page to make a video wherein she expressed her gratitude to relatives, well-wishers, and fans for checking up on them while thanking her doctors for the medical care.





“I don’t wish this upon my worst enemy. I need to let everybody known that COVID is real. I suffered, I went through a lot of pain, I watched my family go through it,” she can be heard saying.





Apart from Lola and her husband, Aliona, the duo’s daughter, as well as two of his domestic staff, who were living with them in their Lagos home, were infected with the virus earlier this month.





“I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family, and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience,” Lola captioned the clip.





“My friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful.





“My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing.





“For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay at home. Please stay home.





“Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! COVID-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully, I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together.”





