Kanye West, a US showbusiness mogul, has publicly apologised to Kim Kadarshian, his wife, admitting he had brought the challenges in their marriage to the open.





The singer had earlier fired a barrage of tweets on how he had been trying to divorce Kim, fueling speculations that the couple could be headed for a split.





Kim had, in a statement on the controversy, defended him, nothing that anyone who suffers bipolar disorder (like Kanye) or has one who does, knows how complicated it is to understand.

On Saturday, Kanye took to his Twitter page to admit he has hurt his wife, noting he failed to cover her as she did to him. He also admitted that he went too public with the private matters in their marriage.





“To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” the rapper-cum-entrepreneur wrote.





“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me.”







Kanye had broken down in tears during his first campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, claiming his father almost had him aborted before his birth.











“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he had said.