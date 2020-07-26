





Nollywood actor Jude Chukwuka has narrated his experience after a video of him singing Naira Marley’s song went viral.The video of the actor went viral after Naira Marley reposted it and pledged the sum of one million naira as appreciation for being a fan.However, Jude Chukwuka, in an interview with Sunday Scoop, revealed he had to switch off his phone at some point as calls and messages kept flowing from fans and colleagues.In his words: “I enjoy singing and in recent times, Naira Marley has become my favourite artiste. It’s like I help my contemporaries to hear and understand what these young boys are doing. I don’t know why the video of Mafo that I posted went viral.“I really cannot explain how I felt when I was told that Naira Marley was looking for me online. I got over 500 calls. When I eventually answered a colleague’s call, he told me to go on Instagram that Naira Marley was looking for me. I then went online and saw so many messages. I didn’t even know how to feel at first. But to keep my sanity, I switched off my phone, so no one could reach me till I got home.”