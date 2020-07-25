





Speaking in a chat with Punch, the light-skinned actress said:”Yes, I will give marriage a try if I see a good man. If I find what I like, why wouldn’t. Nothing can stop me from getting married again if the opportunity comes. I don’t think it’s too late for marriage at 51. Haven’t you seen people who gave birth to babies even at 60? Nothing is impossible for God. I know a very beautiful lady that got married at the age of 50 and had her baby at 55. Things like that made me include that it is never too late to do anything. With the way life is structured, nothing is impossible.“I was once in an entanglement and I’ve tried to be careful over the years. I have seen quite a lot of interested men but it’s very difficult to know who is true and who is not. However, one cannot be too careful because love is supposed to be unconditional. One can be very careful and still make mistakes. I’m not giving myself a time frame (to get married) because I’m having the best time of my life. I am at peace with myself and I know that the peace can continue only if I see the right person.”