





He mentioned that his parents weren’t supportive at first because he was a promising child that seemed destined to be a professor.Fireboy on the season finale of ‘Behind The Story’, a show by MTV Base said he was described as the black sheep of his family for choosing music as a career.He added that his mother who is a Christian and fan of gospel singers disapproved of his music career.Fireboy completed his studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, before moving to Lagos to pursue his passion for music.The ‘Vibration’ crooner said: “My mother was forcing Yinka Ayefele, Tope Alabi’s songs down my throat. I was not the black sheep in the family until l told my parents l was going for music.“It took my parents some time to get used to my music career. Their reaction was because l gave them hope that l was going to be a scholar and then the sudden switch.”Fireboy added that he eventually convinced his parents about his career choice through his success, adding that they are now his biggest fans.“I convinced them in the long run by becoming successful. My mum is my biggest fan now,” the music star added.