



Dark and chubby Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus had recounted her close shave with a rapist back then in her secondary school days.





“Firstly, whether people are saying the truth or not, 95 per cent of females are sexually harassed on a daily basis. Because there hasn’t been stiff punishment over the years, this act has continued to linger from one generation to the other. As a young girl, a lot of things happened to me and I’ve also seen a lot of things. I grew up in a polygamous home and a lot of people lived with us. When I was in my final year in secondary school, I was almost raped. It was a very close shave. I was saved by a guy called Michael Akinyemi.

“I don’t know where he is now but I can’t forget him. He was injured in the process but he saved me. I was practically five minutes away from being raped. I didn’t report then because of the stigmatisation. The experience was really bad because my assaulter was bent on raping me, hence we struggled so much. I still remember the guy’s name but I would leave it out,” she told Saturday Beat.

On why she likes to be called Senator Badosky, Badmus said, "Senator Badosky is a free-spirited person who lives and lets others live. She's also a hustler, not minding distractions from others because she doesn't take things personally.





Eniola Badmus also hints on what her fans should expect after her new found weight loss journey.





“It’s not going to be a total transformation because I still want to be a chubby girl; not slim. The goal is to be chubby but sexier. Maybe like losing three sizes. People should not think that I would be a shadow of who they know. I’m only doing this because I want to. No matter how much we shout about body positivity, one would still have to be on a diet. One would have to watch what one eats and exercise.





"I don't want to be plus-size and unhealthy. I might not work-out like fitness enthusiasts but I try to keep fit. For clarity sake, I didn't and don't bend to societal pressure. I have a very thick skin and like to do whatever suites me at any particular time. The idea is to see what I would look like afterwards. There are some clothes I feel like wearing but can't wear them till I lose weight. I still belong to the 'fat girls association," she spills.






