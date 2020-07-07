



Ifeadayo Abegunde, former secretary to the Ondo state government, has described Rotimi Akeredolu as the worst governor in the history of Ondo.





Abegunde resigned from Akeredolu’s cabinet earlier on Monday and the governor replaced him with Tayo Oluwatuyi, his commissioner for natural resources.





In an interview he granted Crest FM, Akure, shortly after his resignation, Abegunde alleged that he suffered under Akeredolu.





He accused the governor of spreading lies about releasing N5 million to his office on a monthly basis.





Abegunde said the governor starved his office of funds and he had told Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, that if Akeredolu lies to his face about funding his office, he would spit on the governor’s face.





“I suffered in his administration because he didn’t release any fund for my office grants. He has been telling lies that he was giving me N5m every month even when he knew he didn’t give me such money,” he said.





“Where on earth did the governor give me such funds? Recently, I reported him to Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State and he promised to invite both of us to Abuja for settlement. I remember that I told Fayemi that I was going to spit on the face of Akeredolu if he repeated the lie that he was giving me N5 million monthly if we meet face to face, and I would then return to Akure to resign and as well Inform the public of his looting sprees.





“Akeredolu has turned Mimiko to a saint with his own abysmal performance. We now see that Mimiko did well as governor because he gave his people enough funds to operate. I had worked with three governor’s, and I can say that in the history of Ondo State, Akeredolu is the worst governor.”





Abegunde also alleged that Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election but that he and some persons worked for the emergence of the governor.





He said the governor would lose the October 10 election as many of his pillars had left him.









