



Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator, says he spoke with Ismaila Isa Funtua three hours before the news of his death broke.





Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, died late Monday.





The president had said his death would create a huge gap, recalling how he stood by him through his “political journey”.







In a tweet, Murray-Bruce said the deceased had promised to call him the next day.





“I am saddened by the death of my brother and senior colleague, Mallam Isa Funtua. I spoke to him just three hours before his reported death, and he promised to further call me tomorrow. I pray that God comforts his family and loved ones, and may his soul Rest In Peace,” Murray-Bruce tweeted.

Funtua will be buried in Abuja on Tuesday.





The life patron of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria hailed from Katsina like the president.





He served as a minister of water resources under ex-President Shehu Shagari, who presided over Nigeria between 1979 and 1983.





