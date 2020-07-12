Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Adigun better known as 9ice, has stated that contrary to popular opinion, he never promised to win a Grammy award for his fans or anyone.
9ice stated this in an interview with Punch’s Sunday Scoop.
The singer said,
“People are getting it wrong. I didn’t promise anyone a Grammy award; I promised myself. I promised myself a lot of things. I promised myself a Music of Black Origin award and I got it. I promised myself to be one of the most reckoned with artistes and I’ve achieved that. The Grammy-award has been one of my targets as well. There is a Yoruba adage that says, ‘Ba o ku, ise o tan’ which literally means, ‘If there is life, anything can still happen’.
“I’m still doing music and who says I cannot get it (Grammy award) tomorrow? I still have that belief and I know God will do it for me.”
