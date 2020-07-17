Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ on Thursday sang a happy birthday song to Ayo Balogun ‘Wizkid’ who clocked 30.
In the short video, Davido wished him all the good things in life. He also acknowledged that Wizkid was the greatest of all time.
”Happy birthday Wizkid. You are a legend bro, I love you” Davido said.
Watch the video below
Birthday message to Machala from @davido. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bKaYqYJ4HX— 🌍 (@WizkidSource) July 16, 2020
