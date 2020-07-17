 “I Love you”, Davido passionately pours encomium on Wizkid | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Friday, July 17, 2020
Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ on Thursday sang a happy birthday song to Ayo Balogun ‘Wizkid’ who clocked 30.

In the short video, Davido wished him all the good things in life. He also acknowledged that Wizkid was the greatest of all time.

”Happy birthday Wizkid. You are a legend bro, I love you” Davido said.



