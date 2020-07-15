





Magu is currently being interrogated by a presidential investigation committee headed by Justice Ayo Salami following corruption allegation against him from the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.Magu has been detained for about 10 days at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID.Following the detention, the former anti-graft boss’ lawyer Tosin Ojoamo, had written to the IGP requesting for his bail.But in a response to the request, the police boss denied a hand in Magu’s detention, attributing it to the presidential panel.In a letter addressed to the lawyer with reference number: CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171, dated 14th July 2020 and cited by Vanguard on Wednesday, IGP Adamu explained that Magu was not being detained by the police but by the panel investigating the activities of the EFCC.The IGP response read in part: “Your letter 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July 2020 on the above-underlined subject refers.“The Inspector-General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating C.P. Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is not accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the presidential panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider re-directing your request to the Chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention.Court adjourns suit seeking Uzodinma’s sack until July 20“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector of Police, please.”The IGP letter was signed by DCP Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer for the Inspector General of Police.Meanwhile, Magu arrived at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with his lawyer about 9 am on Wednesday for the ongoing investigation.