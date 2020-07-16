Acting Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, has stated that the Commission could not get fair hearing from an investigative committee chaired by Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.





Professor Pondei made this remark at the sitting of a House Committee on NDDC to investigate alleged malfeasance on the part of the Commission.





The NDDC boss posited that Hon Tunji-Ojo had been accused on many occasions of crimes inimical to the growth and development of the Commission.





The MD/CEO was of the view that the Committee Chairman did not have the clean hands to sit in judgement over the affairs of the commission.

He, therefore, refused to speak to the Committee and rather took a bow and left.





The House Committee, based on the resolution at the plenary of the House in May 2020, is currently investigating the alleged spending by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.





At the opening ceremony of the investigative hearing on Tuesday, the Committee Chairman, Tunji-Ojo, alleged that the IMC had spent the sum of N81.5bn from the coffers of the NDDC, from February to May 2020, without due process.





