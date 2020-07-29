Samuel Anyanwu, former senator representing Imo east, says the allegation by Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, that he got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is “shocking”.





Anyanwu was named by Akpabio as one of the lawmakers who got contracts awarded by the NDDC — the former senator is said to have gotten 19 contracts.





While appearing before a house of representatives panel probing the mismanagement of N81.5 billion, the minister had said federal lawmakers were the biggest beneficiaries of NDDC’s contracts.





Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Anyanwu challenged Akpabio to provide evidence that he got any contract from the commission.





“First I was shocked to hear my name; very shocked that honourable minister of Niger Delta could mention my name that I was awarded contracts,” he said.





“It is disheartening. As politicians, you have political enemies who would act on this to work against you and that is why I feel very very hurt on this issue and I felt I had to clear the air and so you hear my side of the story.





“It was only three names I saw — senator Matthew Urhoghide, chairman of the committee, James Manager and we were about 18 members in that committee. Even James Manager was not even a member of the committee.





“If there are issues, I feel the honourable minister is educated enough. Please let us see the projects, the contracts, names of the companies, the bank where the money was paid. CAC is there; why do you have to insult people like that?





“I’m no longer in the senate. Almost two years, I have left and managing my quiet life and watching what Nigeria will turn out to be. So, if you have issues with the national assembly members, which I understand since he became a minister he has, that has nothing to do with me.”





According to him, some of the ordeals he is going through is because he stood with Bukola Saraki, a former president of the senate.





“Before we left, our position with Saraki is part of the things we are suffering today. That’s the truth. I’m the only one not in the senate. Why mention my name when I have nothing to do with it? I felt very very hurt,” he said.





Anyanwu said his lawyer would write to Akpabio to retract the allegation and if the minister refuses, he “will take the next step”.









