The Niger state police command has arrested Sani Garba, a 32-year-old man, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman.





According to PUNCH, Garba, who was paraded by the command on Friday, revealed that he was attracted by the “shaking buttocks” of the elderly woman.





The suspect also said he enjoyed having sex with old women within his vicinity because he had no money to maintain a girlfriend.





He added that he had forcefully had sex with more than three elderly women in the community. He described his arrest as unfortunate, noting he regretted involving himself in what he called “nonsense”.





“Since I didn’t have money to maintain a girlfriend, I resorted to having sex with old women in my area and I enjoyed doing it. At times I would ask myself ‘why am I into this nonsense?’ It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this situation,” he said.





Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesman, said Garba was arrested by operatives attached to ‘B’ Division in Suleja axis of the state.





Abiodun added that the suspect would be arraigned in court after investigations into the matter are completed.





The suspect was said to have criminally trespassed into the elderly woman’s house on July 18 around 4:30 pm and allegedly raped her.





The development comes amid growing concerns over cases of sexual assaults in Nigeria.









