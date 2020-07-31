If there is anyone who knows how to leave internet users confused about his personal dating life, it has got to be popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky.





Real name Idris Okuneye, he has continued to dilly-dally rather than be forthright about his s3xual preference.







Despite his constant bragging about men spending on him and dating married men, he recently said he is neither a homosexual nor bisexual.





In an interview with popular journalist, Dele Momodu, Bobrisky revealed that he still dates women. The crossdresser when asked about the numerous reports of him bragging about his rich boyfriends, denied everything.













