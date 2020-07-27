The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has admitted he is “dead scared” of contracting COVID-19.





Amaechi stated this on Monday, during the media briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.





He warned Nigerians to always wear face masks and have sanitizers, as he knows people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic.





“If anybody has ever seen me in public without this (referring to his sanitizer), let the person raise his hand up. The reason is because I have seen people die of COVID-19, so I am dead scared.





“It is the pressure of those who want to participate in the forthcoming spiritual activities, that made me agree to open the railway from Abuja to Kaduna.





“Please wear for me a face mask, not a mouth mask. If you wear a mouth mask, the train will stop and you will come down.”





