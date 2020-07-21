





Side chicks are women one date in addition to one’s girlfriend or wife, usually in secretThe ‘Gimme Love’ singer made this known as a guest on Simi’s talk-show ‘Stoopid Sessions’.Seyi Shay pointed out that she intends to be 100% faithful in her marriage.Seun Kuti who was also a guest on the show noted that most times, women are okay with their men having other women but think they should be faithful to their husbands. He said it’s because of societal conditioning.Seun said: “The thing is, I also want my woman to be a complete human being. People mistake that and think it is only men that are allowed to cheat. What is this thing with women trying to say to themselves, ‘oh, I can’t cheat.’ It’s society… In society in general, women believe that in marriage, the onus is on them to be faithful. Men can do what they do, as long as they don’t catch them, you know, boys will be boys, and I feel like it’s society that has told women that they can’t be human.”Seyi Shay insisted that she intends to be faithful once it’s a marriage and not just a relationship. However, she added that she will okay with her man having side chicks as long as he’s open about it from the start.She said: “I know a lot of women will try and bash me for it but I will actually be cool with my man having chicks.