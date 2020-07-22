





He told The Punch on Wednesday night that Hushpuppi had not been released as being speculated in some quarters.Pissetzky, a Chicago lawyer, also noted that he was still his lawyer.“He has not been released and I am still his lawyer. He is on his way to California. Not everything you see on court documents is accurate.“Just because the jail record says ‘released’ does not mean he has been released. He is being transferred to California,” he told our correspondent on the phone.Hushpuppi is facing trial for alleged Internet fraud.He was initially taken to a Chicago court, where he was denied bail, before the case was transferred to California.The matter is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case from the Dubai Police.The Dubai Police alleged that the 37-year-old and his gang defrauded 1,926,400 people from different parts of the world and stole about 1.6bn Dirham (N168bn).