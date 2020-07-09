 Hushpuppi: Dubai job agency boycott Nigerians from applying for jobs | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Hushpuppi: Dubai job agency boycott Nigerians from applying for jobs

A Dubai job agency, Shirley Recruitment Consultants released a job advert online exempting Nigerian males and females from applying for the said position.

According to the job details, a company is looking for ”merchandisers” in Dubai, UAE.

All other African citizens can apply for the job but not Nigerians.


The exclusion of Nigerians is being connected to the recent arrest of Nigerian Dubai-based alleged fraudsters, Ramon Abass a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Ponle, a.k.a Woodberry, along with 10 other Nigerians.

