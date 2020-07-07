Sani Dauda, a prosecuting witness in the trial of Shehu Sani, has told a federal high court in Abuja of how the former senator allegedly demanded N5 million bribe from him.





Dauda, who owns ASD Motors, said Sani told him when they met in November 2019, that the money would be used to “sort out” some judges.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former senator on two-count criminal charges bordering on influence-peddling and obtaining the sum of $25,000 from Dauda to allegedly bribe the EFCC to shield him from investigation and prosecution.





He was also reported to have said he could assist Dauda in influencing the outcome of his case using his connection with Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).





At his resumed trial on Monday, Dauda told the court how Sani allegedly convinced him to give him N5 million after he (Dauda) spoke with someone purported to be the CJN.





He said: “Shehu Sani came to sympathise with me on November 12, 2019 when the husband of my daughter, Abubkar Musa divorced her about three years ago and we had issue where the inspector-general of police arrested and detained me and my family.





“Then, Sani told me that he was going to Abuja and promised to help me out of the case.





“When he reached Abuja, he called me on November 19, 2019 that he wanted to see me, and that the issue will not be discussed on phone, that it was better we met in person. I then came to Abuja and Sani came to my Maitama residence where he informed me that he spoke with the CJN about my matter.





“I then told him that I wanted to meet the CJN in person, but Sani told me that he can’t see me because the DSS and other security men were watching his moves, hence he can only communicate with me on phone.





“I communicated with someone purported to be CJN, where he asked me if I knew any judge, I told him no, then he said he gave Sani message, and that he will relate it with me. That’s where Sani told me about four judges whom the CJN assigned to help me in my case.





“He further said I should give him some money to sort out the judges, a million naira for each of them and one million naira for an operative of the EFCC to prosecute my in-law, Musa, because he has case with EFCC, making the total, five million naira.





“I then informed him that I don’t have money, but he insisted, leaving me with no choice but to call one Abubakar, a bureau de change operator the following day to give me five million naira, equivalent of $13,937.





“Then, I had some dollars with me because I just returned from the lesser hajj. I put them all together to make $15,000 (Fifteen thousand dollars).”





Inyang Ekwo, the judge, adjourned till Tuesday for continuation of witnesses’ cross-examination.





Sani had denied the allegations, and said the EFCC witnesses failed to indict him for the alleged bribe.









