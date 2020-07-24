The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was happy to welcome former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, made the decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.





He had decamped to the PDP before the 2019 general elections alongside the former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.





Dogara visited Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa along with Buni today.





Buni told State House reporters after meeting, that the president was excited at the development.





“They shouldn’t be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC and it is because the reason he left the APC is no more there.





“He (the President) welcomed him. He is happy with the development. That is what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party,” he said.

Mr Buni told the journalists that Mr Dogara’s return was part of efforts to get aggrieved members of the APC to return to the party.





“Well, we are meeting all our aggrieved members particularly (those) who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so. We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance,” he said.





